2 crushed under train in Dinajpur

Two people, including an elderly woman, were crushed under a train in separate incidents at Chirirbandar Railway Station in Dinajpur today.

The deceased were identified as Anjuara Begum, 60, and Ziabur Rahman, 43.

Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dinajpur Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star that Anjuara had died on the spot after slipping and falling under a moving train while attempting to board the Shantahar-bound Dolonchapa Express around 9:00am.

Later, around 12:00pm, Ziabur was crushed under the Rajshahi-bound Banglabandha Express while trying to get on the moving train at the same station.

Processes are underway to file separate unnatural death cases with the railway police station, the OC added.