10 killed in bike accidents from April 9-13 in Jashore

Ten people were killed in motorcycle crashes between April 9-13 in Jashore.

During this time, at least a hundred were injured in separate accidents and received treatment at the Jashore General Hospital, reports our local correspondent quoting doctors and police.

On April 9, Kamrunahar 65, of Bejpara area of the town , was killed in a collision between a private car and a motorcycle at Rostampur area on Jashore-Narail road.

On April 10, Hafez Sahabir Rahman, 22, a first-year student of Darul Ulum Kamil Madrasa in Jhikargacha, died in a motorcycle accident in Jhikargacha upazila in the morning.

The same day, Jaigun Khatun 55, of Joka village of Monirampur, Abdul Gaffar, 42, of Chanchra Mansatola area of Jashore town, and Abu Zafar, 40, of Jamdia village of Bagharpara upazila, were killed in a motorcycle accident in the evening.

On April 11, Rakibul Islam Rabbi, 22, of Bajuadanga village of Manirampur upazila, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Manirampur upazila.

The same evening, Maqbul Hossain, 74, of Baliadanga village of Sadar upazila, was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road in Jhumjhumpur area of Jashore town.

On April 12, Hasan Ali, 35, of Jashore town, was killed after being hit by a motorcycle at Chanchra Bazar intersection of the town.

Shafinur Hasan, 40, of Shankarapasha village of Abhaynagar upazila, was killed on the spot in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Shivnagar village of Abhaynagar upazila around 11:30pm the same night.

On April 13, Kamal Hossain, 72, was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in front of Bakchar Market in the town at night.

Meanwhile, more than a hundred people were injured in road accidents and received treatment at Jashore General Hospital, said Feroz Mahmud, doctor of Jashore General Hospital's surgery ward.

Among them, 81 people have been admitted to orthosurgery ward and 19 people in female ward. Scores of patients left the hospital after receiving primary treatment.

The doctor said most of them were injured in motorcycle accidents.

The doctor cited reckless driving as a major cause behind motorcycle accidents.

A Razzak, officer-in-charge of the Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said motorcycle accidents are increasing day by day.

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families without autopsies.