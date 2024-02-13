How will Pakistan form its next govt?

Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), block a road to protest against the results of the general election, at Baleli, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's elections last week returned a hung parliament, with no party getting enough seats in the National Assembly to form a government by itself.

Negotiations for a coalition government are taking place between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party, with 75 seats, and the party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with 54 seats, as well as other smaller parties.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan won the most seats - 93 - and they are also jostling for allies to form government. Candidates were vying for 264 seats out of the assembly's 336 total. There are also 70 reserved seats.

Following are some facts about the National Assembly and what is what is likely to play out in the house in the days ahead as Pakistan tries to form a new government:

By law, the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, must be called by the President three weeks after the national election. It is usually called earlier.