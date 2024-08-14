War crimes scalating in Myanmar

Warn UN investigators

Crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Myanmar military have "escalated at an alarming rate", UN investigators warned yesterday, citing systematic torture, gang rape and abuses against children.

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said that in the last six months, more than three million people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes, as conflict spirals within the country.

"We have collected substantial evidence showing horrific levels of brutality and inhumanity across Myanmar," said IIMM chief Nicholas Koumjian. "Many crimes have been committed with an intent to punish and induce terror in the civilian population."

In its annual report, covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, the IIMM said the conflict in Myanmar had "escalated substantially" in that time, "with reports of more frequent and brutal crimes committed across the country".

The investigators said they had collected significant evidence of more intensive and violent war crimes, including aerial attacks on schools, religious buildings and hospitals, with no apparent military target.

They also cited physical mutilations against detainees, including beheadings and public displays of disfigured and sexually mutilated bodies.