Reuters, SEOUL
Sat Jul 12, 2025 12:44 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:11 AM

South Korea, Japan, US conduct air drill

South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a joint air drill on Friday involving a US B-52 strategic bomber and fighter jets of the three allies over international waters, the South's defence ministry said.

It was the first time this year that a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber was deployed to the Korean Peninsula for a drill, conducted to improve deterrence against North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile threats, it said.

The three countries' defence chiefs also held an annual meeting in Seoul on Friday, where they recognised the importance of close trilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges posed by North Korea, in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the defence ministry said in a statement.

