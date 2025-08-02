S Korea’s Yoon resists questioning by lying down on floor

Asia
FILE PHOTO: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo :

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in detention while on trial and facing various criminal probes, lay on the floor of his cell yesterday and refused to leave it for questioning, a spokesperson for a special prosecutor said.

Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court over his botched attempt last year to declare martial law and is now being investigated by a special prosecution team formed under new President Lee Jae Myung.

