Malaysia PM likely to fly in October 4

Labour migration, trade to top agenda

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is likely to visit Bangladesh on October 4 and discuss a number of key bilateral and regional issues, including labour migration, trade, and the Myanmar crisis.

He may arrive in Dhaka around noon on October 4 after wrapping up his visit to Pakistan on October 2-3, a diplomat at the Bangladesh foreign ministry told The Daily Star yesterday.

"The Malaysian prime minister may hold bilateral talks with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus," he said.

From Bangladesh side, the issues of increasing export to Malaysia, welfare of Bangladeshi migrants, and membership of ASEAN may be raised.

The Malaysian side may discuss signing of a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries and promoting digital economy and halal food.

"The two countries are not likely to have elaborate discussions this time. We are planning a joint commission meeting at the foreign minister level soon to advance our discussion on the priority issues," said another foreign ministry official.

Malaysia now hosts about 800,000 Bangladeshi workers in, but there are allegations of syndicates' involvement in the recruitment of workers.

"This issue is expected to be discussed with importance," the official said.

As Malaysia will be the next chairman of the Association for South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), it can play an important role in addressing the Myanmar and the Rohingya crises, he said.

The Malaysia-Bangladesh bilateral trade is worth over $2 billion, which is heavily tilted towards Malaysia.

"We will see how to increase our export to Malaysia," the official added.

Chief Adviser Yunus and Malaysian premier Anwar spoke over the phone on August 13. During that call, Anwar said his country is ready to help and support Bangladesh's interim government in restoring peace and ensuring security.

Anwar said that Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has long-standing good ties with Malaysia.