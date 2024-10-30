India, China complete troop withdrawal from key Ladakh friction points

Asian giants India and China have successfully withdrawn their troops from two key friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, following a crucial agreement between the two nations, Indian media reported today, citing army sources.

With this milestone, patrolling in these areas is expected to resume, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

According to the sources, verification of troop withdrawal is underway, with ground-level commanders set to determine the modalities for patrolling. Both sides are also expected to exchange sweets on Diwali day tomorrow as a gesture of goodwill.

The framework for the agreement was initially finalised at the diplomatic level, after which military-level discussions took place. Detailed arrangements for the disengagement were worked out in last week's Corps Commander-level talks. In line with the agreements, Indian troops began moving equipment back to rear positions in these areas.

This development marks a significant step in ending the over four-year standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Tensions between India and China had escalated after a fierce clash between troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the most serious military conflict between the nations in decades.

Sources had earlier indicated that both patrolling and troop placements were expected to revert to pre-April 2020 levels in these areas.