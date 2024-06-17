Priyanka Gandhi to make parliamentary debut from Wayanad

This undated photo of AP shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of Congress, waves to party supporters during an election campaign rally in Rae Barelli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her parliamentary election debut from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, the party announced today.

Priyanka will be in fray in the by-election in Wayanad which her brother Rahul Gandhi has decided to give up and retain his membership of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the Congress' top leadership held discussions on the issue at his residence in New Delhi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Rahul Gandhi won two Lok Sabha seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyankaji will fight from Wayanad," Kharge said.

Rahul's decision to vacate sets at rest weeks of speculations as to which constituency he would retain after winning from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in recent national elections.

After the decision, Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs" while Priyanka said "I won't let the people of Wayanad feel Rahul's absence".

In 2019 parliamentary elections, Rahul had contested from two seats Amethi in UP and Wayanad but lost the north Indian constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani and won from Wayanad by a huge margin.

In the 2024 polls, he won from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad with margins of over 6.5 lakh and 3.6 lakh votes respectively.