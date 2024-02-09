Narasimha Rao among 3 to be awarded Bharat Ratna

Former Indian Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao, widely viewed as the architect of the country's economic reforms and liberalisation in the 1990s, and Chaudhary Charan Singh, a farmer leader, will be honoured with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today.

Modi also announced Bharat Ratna for eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan who is considered the father of India's green revolution.

Modi made the announcements by taking to his official X, formerly Twitter.

The Modi government had recently announced Bharat Ratna for BJP patriarch L K Advani and late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur.

Modi described Rao (1921-2004) as "a distinguished scholar and statesman" who "served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth."

"Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," Modi added.

Rao's tenure as prime minister from 1991 to 1996 "was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," the prime minister added.

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh (1902-1987) dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country," the prime minister said.

Modi said Chaudhary Charan Singh "had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or the home minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency (imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975). His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," Modi posted on X in Hindi.

On Swaminathan (1925 to 2023), Modi said he made monumental contributions to the country in agriculture and farmers' welfare.

He said Swaminathan played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. "We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students," Modi wrote.