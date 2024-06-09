Modi sworn in as India PM for 3rd term

India’s BJP leader, Narendra Modi, seated, signs after taking the oath of office for a third term as the country's Prime Minister during the oath-taking ceremony at presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. Photo: AFP/Money Sharma

Narendra Modi was sworn in today as India's prime minister for the third time in a row.

Modi, 73, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by India's President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Modi is the second person after India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three successive terms.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed, was among the top leaders of seven Saarc countries at the oath-taking ceremony.

Honoured to serve Bharat. Watch the oath-taking ceremony. https://t.co/i71ZYjQUvb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Hasina was seated next to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in the enclosure reserved for foreign leaders, which included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and prime ministers of Nepal and Bhutan Pushpa Kumar Dahal and Tshering Tobgay.

Prior to the swearing-in, Hasina today called on BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani at his residence in New Delhi today.

Advani's daughter Pratibha was also present at the meeting.