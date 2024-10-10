Modi, Congress leaders pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight paid rich tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few," Modi said on X.

Modi also highlighted that Tata provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses, adding that his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.

The main opposition party, Congress, also condoled Ratan Tata's death. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described Tata as a man with a vision "who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow, stating that in Tata's death, "we have lost an invaluable son of India."

"A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India's inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership," Kharge said on X.