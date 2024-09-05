Kolkata rape-murder: Thousands join candlelight vigil

Thousands of people from different walks of life yesterday participated in a candlelight vigil across Kolkata against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Men and women in large numbers assembled in several other parts of West Bengal capital switching off their lights at 9:00pm in protest.

The protesters demanded justice for the murdered doctor, swift investigation and the arrest of those responsible for the heinous crime, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Reports from different parts of Kolkata, including Shyam Bazaar, R G Kar Medical College in north Kolkata, Jadavpur, Dharmatala and Victoria Memorial spoke about people switching off their lights as a symbol of protest against the rape and murder of the doctor on August 9.

Common people joined the doctors outside the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in a candlelight march calling for justice for the victim.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also joined the night vigil and lit a candle at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in protest over the rape and murder.

BJP MP and federal Minister Sukanta Majumdar led the party's 'Raat Dokhol', a candlelight vigil, demanding justice for the victim.

Majumdar said BJP's involvement in the protest is "non-political" as it is participating as a secondary supporter, while people, social organisations and society are at the forefront.

Earlier yesterday, several lawyers formed human chains outside the Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court in Kolkata, seeking justice for the doctor. They held placards and shouted slogans outside the court buildings.

After forming a human chain, the lawyers at Bankshall Court participated in a rally for the victim.