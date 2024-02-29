India's leopard population 13,874 in 2022; yearly growth 1.08pc since 2018: latest census

India's leopard population was estimated to be 13,874 in 2022, marking a marginal growth of 1.08 percent annually since 2018 when the count was pegged at 12,852, according to the latest census of the animal released today.

This leopard census represents a population of 70 percent of leopard habitats in the Himalayas and semi-arid parts of India which are not tiger habitats.

The central part of India shows a stable or slightly growing population of leopards from 8,071 in 2018 to 8,820 in 2022 but the Shivalik hills and the Gangetic plains experienced a decline of 3.4 percent from 1,253 in 2018 to 1,109 in 2022.

The largest growth rate was in central India and the Eastern Ghats of 1.5 percent.

The heartland state of Madhya Pradesh houses the largest population of leopards in India -- 3,907, followed by Maharashtra (1,985) and Karnataka (1,879) and Tamil Nadu (1,070).

The fifth cycle of leopard population estimation of India in 2022 focused on forested habitats within 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes. Non-forested habitats, arid, and high Himalayas were not sampled for leopard count.

This cycle conducted a foot survey spanning 6,41,449-km to estimate carnivore signs and prey abundance. Camera traps were strategically placed at 32,803 locations for the leopard census.

The survey says rising incidents of conflict pose challenges for both leopards and humans.

Leopard is an enigmatic animal which evoke reverence and dislike and is facing escalating threats across their range in India. Amidst habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.