India
Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

India
FOILED MURDER PLOT

FBI chief to visit India after US raised issue

Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

FBI Director Christopher Wray will visit India next week, officials said, days after Washington accused an Indian government official of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil.

India's government, which has denied any involvement in the plot, sought to distance the visit from the case, saying Wray's trip had been planned for some time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, did not go into any details as he announced the visit at a think tank event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said last week an Indian national had worked with an unnamed Indian government employee on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

At the time, India expressed concern about the accusations, and said it would carry out its own investigation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

৫ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক

রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুতির প্রায় পাঁচ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘নৌকার লোক পালানোর সুযোগ পাবে না’ বলা আ. লীগ নেতাকে শোকজ

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification