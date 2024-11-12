‘Bangladeshi infiltration’: Multiple sites in West Bengal, Jharkhand raided

India's top anti-money laundering probe agency today raided multiple locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand states to examine money laundering activities tied to suspected unlawful entry of Bangladeshi nationals.

Ranchi office of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 17 places in the two states today, a day before the first phase of polling in Jharkhand where illegal immigration dominated the campaign.

The raids also came a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) -- India's anti-terror probe forum -- conducted searches at multiple locations across six states, including Assam and West Bengal, in connection with the alleged activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of the banned terror group al-Qaeda's conspiracy to "destabilise" India.

In a statement today on its official X handle, ED said it has recovered "incriminating" items like fake Aadhaar cards, forged passports, illegal arms, immovable property documents, cash, jewellery, printing paper and machines and blank proformas used for forging Aadhaar cards during the raids.

Searches are continuing, it said.

The agency launched this probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in September to investigate the alleged trafficking of Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand, which allegedly generated illicit funds.

During recent election campaigns, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders accused the Jharkhand state government of "letting" such infiltration, impacting the demographic balance in the tribal areas of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

At a rally in Seraikela, Jharkhand, on Monday Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said if BJP returns to power in the state, a committee would be formed to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state and reclaim land grabbed by them.

The first phase of Jharkhand assembly polls covers 43 constituencies while voting in the second and final lap will be held on November 20 in 38 seats.

The ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), filed under various PMLA provisions, is linked to a prior FIR registered by Jharkhand Police at Ranchi's Bariyatu police station in June.

The police FIR, filed on the complaint of a Bangladeshi woman who allegedly infiltrated India from Bangladesh with the help of touts to find work, has named around six women as accused who were arrested following a raid at a local resort.

The FIR quoted the woman complainant saying they were trafficked into India from Bangladesh allegedly for prostitution. It said the women were promised jobs in beauty salons.

ED sources had earlier said the agency will investigate the "entire gamut" of infiltration from across the eastern borders, including Bangladesh, into Jharkhand.