Amit Shah to open passenger terminal, ‘Maitri Dwar’ at Petrapole port tomorrow

A new passenger terminal building and "Maitri Dwar" (Friendship Gate) for cargo movement will be inaugurated tomorrow by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at Petrapole land port, the largest in South Asia, bordering Benapole in Bangladesh.

The land port at Petrapole, which sees nearly 600-700 trucks daily, is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. The Petrapole-Benapole crossing is one of the most crucial land border points for India-Bangladesh relations, facilitating both trade and passenger movement.

Nearly 70 percent of land-based trade (by value) between the two nations passes through this port, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Petrapole land port is also India's eighth-largest international immigration port, handling movement for over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The Indian home ministry described the new passenger terminal building at Petrapole, which can accommodate 20,000 passengers a day, as "a significant addition to the region's infrastructure, set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh".

The new facility will integrate immigration, customs, and security services under one roof within a built-up area of 59,800 square meters, and it will feature automated entry and exit systems with flap barrier integration.

Built with robust construction and equipped with advanced technological systems, the terminal building promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users, according to the ministry.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the passenger terminal building at Petrapole is outfitted with modern amenities, including VIP lounges, a duty-free shop, a basic medical facility, an infant/baby feeding room, and food and beverage outlets.

The ambitious project is expected to set new standards for infrastructure and service, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia, as said by the home ministry.

The Maitri Dwar is a joint cargo gate at the zero line, agreed upon by both countries to facilitate goods movement. Shah laid the foundation stone for this gate on May 9, 2023.

The Maitri Dwar is expected to significantly expedite the release and clearance of goods at the border, enhancing trade efficiency. It is equipped with modern facilities, including boom barriers, facial recognition cameras, and access-controlled entry and exit points for Indian and Bangladeshi trucks, according to the home ministry.