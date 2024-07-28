China warns Philippines of ‘resolute’ response

China will "respond resolutely" to any violation by the Philippines of a recent deal to calm tensions between the two countries in the South China Sea, its top diplomat told his Filipino counterpart, Beijing said yesterday.

Manila is locked in a longstanding territorial row with Beijing over parts of the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars worth of trade passes annually.

Last week, the two sides agreed to a "provisional arrangement" for resupply missions to Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, which has been the focus of violent clashes in recent months.

Wang Yi called on the Philippines to "honour its commitments" under the deal rather than "backtracking or creating complications", according to a readout of his meeting with Philippine foreign secretary Enrique Manalo at an Asean gathering in Laos.

"Otherwise, China will definitely respond resolutely," he said.

Wang also warned the Philippines against deploying a US missile defense system.

"If the Philippines introduces the US intermediate-range missile defense system, it will create tension and confrontation in the region and trigger an arms race," he said.

Speaking to reporters late Friday, Manalo said he hoped Beijing would keep its side of the bargain.

"If the parties implement, and we hope China implements the agreement, then we'll be able to resupply our military personnel on the ship without any obstruction," he said.