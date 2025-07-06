When there is more to Dhaka malls than shopping

Leaving the humid weather under the sweltering sun and entering the atrium full of chatter, noises of elevators and escalators, soft ambient music, and most importantly, the cool air with hints of perfume -- welcome to the Dhaka mall.

More or less every Dhakaite can recall moments of trying out test-perfumes in some extravagant perfume shop or trying expensive jewellery they had no intention of buying. You cannot deny that these moments, alongside sweet gestures from shopkeepers who made you feel like a princess, could brighten up your mood after a quarrel or a bad day at the office.

Even though shopping malls were originally intended solely for business, they now buzz with a whirlwind of activities, ranging from TikToks to dates.

Going to shopping malls has just become an excuse for chattering, sneaking into cinemas, or spilling some tea. I think most people can relate to going to a mall, not for shopping, but rather for a movie hangout or chit-chat at the food court. Visiting shops would come much later, often as a way of saying goodbye over some unfinished conversations or simply as an excuse to gossip a bit longer.

Nowadays, shopping malls have become a social hub, and that is the reason I think online shopping can never take over these malls. It is like stepping into a wonderland full of exciting activities for everyone, starting from claw machines and photobooth to cinema hall, kids' play area, and VR arcade!

On occasions like Eid, Pahela Baishakh, and Christmas, these malls light up in different glows. Chand Raat feels incomplete without a visit to malls like Tokyo Square with your friends, perhaps to buy henna or some trinkets.

These days, mall experiences are even more thrilling for Gen-Z, with festivals featuring Harry Potter, K-pop idols, or even Sanrio. Such events are great, after all, you might bump into that friend of yours whom you have not talked to in a while, or end up making friends who have similar interests as you.

Not only do these malls accelerate in offline shopping, but also in online, through TikTok, reels, and of course, live videos. One can easily spot an influencer with her cameraman walking in these malls for shooting what we call a promo video.

I remember roaming from shop to shop with my friend group of four, and in just a few minutes, all of us had caught up with whatever was going on in our lives. Not to mention that the talk over which face wash company is better flowed into discussions about our skincare routines and so on, down the stream of conversations.

Somewhere in these shops, in these food courts, we have shared stories with people whom we do not know when we will meet next or even if we will.

When I was a kid, going to Bashundhara with my family was a grand occasion, especially on the eve of a relative's wedding. Back then, going to Bashundhara was more like a day trip to us from Agargaon, and our excitement knew no bounds when we would hear of scratch cards and gift coupons. I still root for these to this date. Certainly, Dhaka malls gave us more than just clothes and accessories; they gifted us warm smiles from shopkeepers, they gifted us memories that probably have not even been framed in pictures.

Dhaka malls are not just a bustling hub for shopping; it is rather a theatre where you see urban stories unfolding over a sip of coffee or a random stroll down the gleaming alleys.