When budget shopping meets style

Budget shopping is the best form of retail therapy if you know exactly where to go. Especially for pre-Eid shopping – when you are unsure of what you want to buy for your family and friends yet you are eager to see what’s new in the market – bargain basements are the places to be!

The latest craze for city-dwellers is the cycle vans selling all kinds of things, from undergarments to cushion covers. I leave it up to you to broaden the spectrum of things you get in these footpath vans.

Lately, locals of the capital's Uttara have been flocking to these "van markets" to get a variety of products -- unusual ceramic crockery, bed sheets, curtains, clothing, lovely Hermes cheat print silk scarves, fashionable jumpsuits, trendy costume jewellery, shoes, kitchenware, etc.

These underground and footpath markets mostly sell garments or ceramic factory rejects.

Vans stationed in Hawkers and Gawsia markets are sometimes better stocked than the shops inside. The range of products is mind-blowing, from beautiful jute cushion covers of export quality to all sorts of kitchen gadgets like bottle blenders and juicers.

Children's nagras, ladies' fancy juttis, quartz studded hair pins, and clips -- you hit upon all these and much more in footpath vans, provided you have the eye for it and the patience to ignore the mad rush.

The last Friday before Ramadan began, I braved the traffic and went to Chadni Chawk, Hawkers, and Gawsia shopping district, and was enjoying the "barketing" -- a word the shopkeepers coined from "bargaining and marketing". I loved the thriving market vibes before Eid and Ramadan. There are so many items I earmarked as gifts for friends and family.

I also did some "basement shopping" and was surprised to find Remi cotton and linen kurtis for less than Tk 500. These are made from fine local cotton fabric, adorned with laces and stones.

Thrift markets in Gulistan were always popular in Dhaka. It was the first market in town where you got second-hand foreign garments right after the war-torn years.

Now it is a busy low-cost market and the best place to buy gabardine, corduroy, cotton pants, and ready-to-wear coats for as less as Tk 500.

Gudara Ghat Road, opposite Navana Tower linking Gulshan and Badda, is also a great place for penny-pinching shopping. Rejected branded apparel from the RMG sector is sold here for a few hundred takas. Lanes running towards Banani on Kemal Ataturk Avenue have a few sought-after vans that do brisk business as well.

Budget shopping is very popular in Dhaka and each area has its designated clientele. The regulars know the shopkeepers and can strike great deals.

With just Tk 2,000, you can buy a bag full of trendy jumpsuits, tops, and fashionable trousers with perfect fit and cut. The "vanwallahs" or shopkeepers are eager to cater to their customers from all tiers of Dhaka society and you come out of these places a winner most of the time.