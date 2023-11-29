Revival of sculpture as an art form

My interpretation of sculptures is a fleeting moment caught in time that is otherwise a contorted, dramatic expression of life's beautiful everyday story. A mother feeding her child, Buddha in meditation, a seated woman, even animals -- all these everyday sights are captured in a three-dimensional artwork in the hands of the sculptor.

Art galleries in Dhaka hardly hold any exclusive exhibition for sculptures and even if they do, it is mostly as part of mixed media shows. However, the grandiosity of a simple composition of a woman resting, if perfectly placed under the soft light, grabs your mind with so much intensity that you might just want to lose yourself completely.

According to artist Hamiduzzaman Khan, "Architects, while planning, are now mindful of allotting spaces for full-sized sculpture in construction sites of grand buildings. The general people are beginning to value the power of such massive art forms.

"Works of students from the Sculpture Department of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka are regularly exhibiting their work in the university premises. They have a special place and are very sought after in their yearly Zainul Utsab at the institute. These are pleasant signs for taking this 3D art form forward."

Recently, a mixed media art exhibition by 27 modern and contemporary artists is going on in Uttara. The show, "Behind the Numbers" at Galleri Kaya presents a selection of 83 astounding works. The exhibition has been extended till 8 December for collectors to experience powerful sculptures and fluid paintings on display. Artist Goutam Chakraborty, the Director of the gallery, has carefully selected the works of art with much pomp.

What really captivates the heart are the forms of images in solid material that are turned into a three-dimensional work of art. Hamiduzzaman Khan, Ivy Zaman, Mukti Bhowmik, Habiba Akther Papia, Tejosh Halder Josh, and Shahanoor Mamun's work are on display.

The brass work of Habiba Akter Papia titled "Affecting Time" and "Rusted Time" are striking works made in the form of distorted bottles. Shahnoor Mamun's stoneware ceramic and eminent artist, Ivy Zaman's bronze sculpture of Buddha and women are something to really appreciate.

"'Behind the Numbers' is a beautiful exhibition where each curated piece has a story to tell. Sculpture, as an art form, was ignored for a long time in Dhaka. After a 20-year gap from the last National Sculpture Exhibition in 1982, it has only recently been given due importance. Shilpakala Academy now is giving sculptors a platform to showcase their medium of work by arranging annual exhibitions at the national level," said Hamiduzzaman.

The exhibition at Galleri Kaya gives art collectors an opportune invite to witness the thoughts of some of our most brilliant minds in the field of fine arts. The exhibition is open every day until 8:00pm at Galleri Kaya, House 20, Road 16, Sector-4, Uttara, Dhaka.