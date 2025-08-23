An ode to Murtaja Baseer and his lifelong passions

As a painter, he was larger than life. Baseer entered art school not out of a passion for the creative field, but he was on a mission, a role he undertook as a sign of political allegiance to the leftist movement. After finishing art schooling in Dhaka, Murtaja Baseer honed his skills by learning from modern masters in Europe. He was one of the first breed of Bangladeshi artists who ventured beyond the traditional schools of the East and became truly cosmopolitan.

Apart from being one of the most prominent modern painters of Bangladesh, it is common knowledge that Baseer wore a hat with many feathers. He was also a noted novelist, a filmmaker, and nurtured a passion for collecting coins, stamps, bank notes, and matchboxes. Among his great achievements is a book he penned on the numismatics of the Habsi Sultans of Bengal and a thematic stamp collection on the life of Lenin.

It is no surprise that his identity as a painter surpasses all his other accomplishments, but it his perhaps his hobbies that kept him busy all his life, and gave him unmatched personal satisfaction.

The recently inaugurated exhibition at Galleri Kaya reveals to the larger audience, perhaps for the first time, a view into the life of Baseer beyond art. It showcases stamps and coins from the collection of the eminent artist, which gives us a glimpse into the life of Baseer.

As an exponent of abstraction, he leaves his viewers to make up their own interpretations of what his work stands for. The curated exhibition on Baseer also offers glimpses into his life, not just as a painter but also a human being who had a passion for philately and numismatics.

Baseer was also a novelist of fame, and "Celebrating Murtaja Baseer" adds some of his book titles as exhibits. However, what remains the most interesting objects at the show are the numerous letters written to him by artists and peers.

Some discuss his hobby, like the fascination for stones (which can also be seen in his iconic series, Epitaph of a Martyr), others reveal his stand, as a young artist, against anti-imperialism. For the curious onlooker, these personal correspondences will serve as a bridge between his art, ideals, and private world.

Of course, no tribute to Baseer would be complete without his works, and the exhibition features some of his finest pieces.

Starting from the famed linocuts of his early years, to the academic studies he produced as a student in Florence, the etchings of the 1970s, and culminating in the evocative Wings series, the show presents a concise yet powerful representation of his life's works.

Together, the sequence of artworks traces not only his evolution as a painter, his shifting philosophy, but also his idiosyncrasies regarding the spelling of his name, which changed a few times throughout his career!

Photo Courtesy: Galleri Kaya

Art exhibitions offer more than a chance to acquire paintings. It creates a space where one can learn about artists, their inspirations, and the life s/he led. At times, it gives us snippets into the life of the visual storyteller through artefacts that were close to him. A brush, perhaps. Maybe a colour palette. And, of course, there are the artworks that present a story of their own.

The inauguration of the art exhibition, "Celebrating Murtaja Baseer" at Galleri Kaya, Uttara, gives connoisseurs and art enthusiasts a rare chance to experience just that and more.

The exhibition concludes on August 31. Visit Galleri Kaya at House 20, Road 16, Sector 04, Uttara, Dhaka, between 11:30am and 7:30pm, daily.