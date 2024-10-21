More than just pink: it’s about saving lives

Pink is often considered the colour that defines femininity. Thus, in October, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a pink ribbon is often used to raise awareness about breast cancer. This practice has been in place since the 90s.

Here in Dhaka, many initiatives are being taken and organised throughout this month to raise awareness. One support group is TishCAN, which is arranging many programmes to raise awareness and help take corrective measures early on.

Last Friday, Gulshan Society in collaboration with TishCAN and Renata PLC, observed a vibrant awareness event titled "Pink October Afternoon" at Gulshan Lake Park.

Srabanti Datta, convenor of the event, said that the Gulshan Society pledges to instil insights into breast cancer and make this an annual event to raise awareness. A Self-Test Training Booth was set up by United Hospital with an instant consultation facility, representatives from LabAid and Mt Elizabeth Hospital were present to provide essential information and share special offers.

"Early detection can save lives. That is what TishCAN preaches, because the fact is that many women in Bangladesh are not aware of their cancer early on -- leading to higher fatality rates, which exceed approximately 50 percent. Additionally, all doctors should make it a mandatory practice to advise their female patients aged 40 and above to get mammograms and ultrasounds (USG) done every six months," says Nuzhat Tarannum, founder of TishCAN.

Nuzhat, being a patient survivor and now activist, knows exactly how tormenting the fears, the struggles, and the emotional journey that comes with this devastating disease, can be.

"The day I started losing my hair was the day I first realised I have cancer. The sudden transition from feeling beautiful to getting bald turned out to be the most traumatic and upsetting side effects of Chemotherapy for me, out of the many other painful side effects. I guess a part of my confidence came from how I looked," she explains.

"For me, realising how crucial funds are for cancer treatment, how taxing it can be for the family financially, was the reason to initiate my support group to raise funds for patients who cannot ask for donations or raise funds themselves. The high costs of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy are overwhelming. So, TishCAN is my humble beginning to raise funds to support cancer patients, helping to ease that burden and provide much-needed financial relief," she states.

Through exhibitions, fundraising events, and community support, TishCAN is currently trying to helping patients get through this ordeal.

This year, the annual fundraising event will be held on October 25 at 6:00pm at Lambda Hall, Gulshan Club. The evening will feature insightful discussions led by two esteemed experts in the field of oncology, who will share their expertise and shed light on the challenges faced by breast cancer patients, the importance of early detection, and how collective efforts can bring hope and healing. It will be followed by a live performance by Joler Gaan.

"The funds raised will go directly to Afroza Sultana, a brave cancer patient who needs our help. This is not just an event; it's a journey of empathy, love, and community strength. Every ticket purchased, and every donation made is a step toward giving someone hope in their darkest hours. Tickets are available for Tk 1,000, or you can donate more via Bkash: 01911421481," she urges.

For cancer patients and survivors, the battle isn't just physical -- it's a journey through deep emotional trauma. The mental and emotional toll of hearing the words "you have cancer" leaves scars that go far beyond the body.

The power of community and the strength of people can make all the difference in a person's life who is undergoing cancer treatment and Pink October solidifies that reminder.