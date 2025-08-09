Lunch, art and legacy at Beauty Boarding

I have never been to the legendary Beauty Boarding in Shiris Das Lane, Bangla Bazar. I know, it is an unpardonable offense, and I should probably be denied my self-proclaimed title as a Dhaka-know-all.

Lunchtime here is flanked by office goers from as far as the Secretariat for its tangy chutneys, vegetable mash, fish, and curries. The flurry of actions, shouts for second helpings, the handwritten bills, and friendly staff gave me a guilt trip as to why I am so late in visiting this place.

Having confessed to it finally, I can say that the name Beauty Boarding has always evoked a sort of colonial nostalgia in me. It was complemented by the stories I heard about the legends of Bangla literature and art, who frequented the place. It was a version of a country club, where these stalwarts engaged in free thinking and fed their intellectual curiosity.

The once-upon-a-time zamindar house with wooden crossbeam ceilings is painted in a faded shade of yellow. Long verandas with short railings and winding staircases now serve as a background for selfies and couple photography. The pigeonhole boarding rooms, the community dining hall serving simple and flavourful desi menu, add to the milieu and the charms of this old establishment.

Last Sunday, I set up a meeting with Biskut Abir at this famous location. Abir is the creative head and owner of Biskut Factory, a rickshaw art craft shop, and Shantigraam, a guided tour planner. The talented, and slightly dreamy, Biskut Abir fell for this nostalgia and moved his Biskut Factory Studio and workshop to room number 27 of this boarding house.

Even though the prodigies of Bangla art and culture vacated the place long ago, it is their vivacious spirits and life forces, along with old-world charms, that have brought Biskut Abir to this two-storied building, with a small courtyard in the midst.

"Biskut Factory Studio is now open for everyone, and we have also rented an attic near the steep staircase here at Beauty Boarding. My idea is to bank on the stream of customers who still flock to this historic landmark and tell them the colourful stories, be their tour guide and allow them to discover the core of old Dhaka that lies beyond the known tourist places," says a passionately fierce crusader of traditions, Biskut Abir.

Photo: Biskut Abir

He customised and incorporated fusion copies of rickshaw paint and movie poster art in everyday style, and fashion accessories that have gained immense popularity in our pop culture.

Biskut Factory's plans to hold an exhibition called 'Beehive and Behaviour,' which will take place in the last quarter of the year at Beauty Boarding.

"Just as bees collect honey from different flowers and build a hive, so does Beauty Boarding, in the context of attracting creative arts and artists, and harbouring their talent. This is the reason why the exhibition will consist of artworks of artists working on the intangible theme — the Beauty Boarding fever. I want heritage, ambience, emotion, and the evolving culture of Puran Dhaka, and my stories, as well as your stories, to all come together in this artistic pursuit," he explains.

He realised that his relocation to this premise allowed him to survive artistically, simply because Beauty Boarding is on a different plateau in terms of cultural and historical mentions.

Missing the cultural activities of his childhood clubs, where he pursued his special interests and co-curricular activities, he feels that his space can fill that void.

"Our association with shahitto songothon or literary clubs built our confidence and expanded our social circles and gave us a sense of belonging. I want Beauty Boarding to once again be a cultural hub, celebrating its minimal raw glamour. Thus, I planned 'Beehive and Behaviour,' a lowkey, self-financed exhibition, open for all to participate and to give people some lingering memories," he explains. Participants need not be only from Old Dhaka but from every nook of the capital.

The workshop also offers painting therapy and a cosy atmosphere to pursue any cultural endeavours like reading poetry or playing music. Biskut's other project, Shantigraam, offers a guided tour of heritage property, promotes local food tourism, and shares hidden gems of this part of the city.

If you are like me, who has never ventured to this boarding house, then please plan a lunch at Beauty Boarding this weekend.