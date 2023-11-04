Katrina Wild’s exotic tea adventures

A warm cup of tea expresses a welcoming spirit in cultures across the world. If tea is not offered then a relationship is not offered -- this is how my conversation began with a tea alchemist and creative storyteller, Katrina Wild. She is a traveller driven by the desire to search for old tea legends and stories, and like a modern-day monk, Katrina is travelling and offering tea along the way.

"One of the greatest things about being a vagabond is that when you do not have solid plans and are flexible like water, there is a lot of space for opportunities just knocking at your door. And now here I am in beautiful Bangladesh," she said.

Interestingly tea specialist, Katrina, and local tea hobbyist, Mishael Aziz Ahmad, will be officiating an informal tea ceremony at BBQ Express, Lalmatia on Sunday evening. It promises to be a unique experience for Dhaka tea lovers, as they take us on a fascinating sensory journey through a variety of teas sourced from all corners of the globe.

Mishael did a few tea ceremonies at Goethe Institute, and he is eagerly looking forward to this opportunity to talk all about his passion and share a platform with a specialist.

Photo: Katrina Wild and Paddmini Chakma

"I am from Latvia and during my high school years, when I was looking for harmony in my life, I started working in a Buddhist tea house. From there I learned the calm, cleansing, meditative, and ceremonial effect of tea. I was attracted to oriental culture and their variety of tea blends fascinated me. Now, I just go to exotic places in search of tea stories and experiences!" she remarked with a smile.

Katrina added, "I earn my tea trips by working as a freelancer, sometimes writing, and at other times doing tea jobs in Japanese tea farms, learning to brew tea in a Buddhist monastery, or even as a tour guide".

So far, her travels took her to Japan, Croatia, the Canary Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, and now Bangladesh.

"My Buddhist temple stays and tea making has been definitely the highlight of my time in South Korea. I learned that Buddhism discovered the methods of producing great teas and presented us with the legacy of brewing green teas and oolongs without sugar," remarked Katrina.

Tea bags are a by-product of fine tea dust. It does not have the complex character of loose, large tea leaves. Only low-grade tea goes into the tea bags; to enjoy the authentic tea complexities, one has to appreciate the blends. One must also keep in mind that anything brewed is not tea as herbs are not from tea plants.

Photo: Katrina Wild and Paddmini Chakma

On Sunday evening, at the tea ceremony in BBQ Express, the two tea enthusiasts will infuse your cup with stories of origin, the people behind the tea, and the rich cultural traditions that accompany each brew. You will gain a profound appreciation for the art of tea. The two passionate tea aficionados will also explore the rituals and the spirituality associated with drinking the beverage.

"Tea acts as bridges to bring together different cultures and people in a harmonious way. My knowledge from visiting Amazigh Libya border people I learnt that brewing a tea in a metal pot over the Sahara Desert fire, is sheer tea wizardry. With lots of sugar and a hint of mint or lemon grass Ceylon tea brewed over open fire, is heavenly. Tea cooked in this manner is called Zarda in Western Sahara Desert, Egypt-Libya border," she tells.

As an avid tea drinker myself, I am eager to see our vibrant culture of dudh-cha (milk tea) find a place on the tea map. Needless to say, Katrina's visit to Bangladesh is exciting for the niche tea specialists who are steadily growing in the capital!