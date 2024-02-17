Farewell to the old, welcome the new

I never knew dismantling a house, a store, a restaurant, and a bag full of memories could be an exuberant experience, until I came across a post on social media related to the beautiful crafts store, Jatra, in Banani.

The post read: The dismantling of the old shop marks a "Jatra Bhongo", paving the way for a new beginning, a "Punorjatra".

I thought it was the most sublime manner of saying -- "We are moving to a new address". After all, it is just a store at the end of the day.

"The relocation of Jatra is not just a physical move; it's a celebration of growth and evolution. To bid farewell to its old location, Jatra hosted a colourful cultural programme titled "Jatra Bhongo", or a break in the journey. The three-day event served as a tribute to the place that has been home to countless moments of creativity and camaraderie.

"Following this heartfelt farewell, Jatra opened its doors to a new beginning with "Punor Jatra", a celebration of moving into its new location, which is another three-day celebration with promises to be a joyous occasion filled with music, art, and the vibrant energy that defines Jatra," says Arthy Ahmed, GMof Jatra Biroti.

Speaking about the relocation, Anusheh Anadil, founder of Jatra, expressed her excitement, saying, "As we bid adieu to our old location and embrace the new, we carry with us the memories and the spirit of Jatra. This relocation marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to inspire and be inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh."

Jatra is not only a store for its regulars, it is a place to unwind the knots. It is a place that is oozing with creativity and promoting the flavours, sounds, textures, and colours of Bangladesh in a way you have never seen before. At the same time, it is also a place that gives your inner imaginative mind a place to roost.

Appreciating this artistic flair in all the people who came to Jatra, the souls behind this store had very beautifully curated three days of graffiti experience. They asked people to feel free to paint the walls or take-home pieces of Jatra's history before it's dismantled and bless the space with their creative energy.

The farewell was celebrated with a festival of wild painting spree, singing, dancing and enjoying hearty meals. It was followed by a procession with percussion to their new location where another three days of festivity awaited the Dhaka crowd.

"The start of this artistic journey in 1999, where music, art, and crafts were in perfect symphony, paved the way for supporting and nurturing numerous small local businesses. As Jatra grew, it extended itself to a dynamic store, shop, and meeting place, seamlessly blending tradition with urban influences and emphasising fair trade and sustainable practices.

"From its inception, the brand has dedicatedly nurtured local artisans, fostering a connection to their roots and preserving traditional crafts, inspiring a generation to think creatively, and promote slow food," said Arthi.

Celebrating the arrival of spring on February 14, Jatra held a performance by artistes Kangalini Sufia, Shofi Mondol, and Arif Baul. On February 15, Kafil Ahmed and Shonar Bangla Circus enthralled audiences. All these electrifying activities will end with Boshonto Ullash on February 16.

I have never witnessed something so extraordinary happen while demolishing an old building to make way for urbanisation. Let us all commend this commissioning of artistic minds among the store's regulars and customers and giving them a chance to be part of an inspiring journey.