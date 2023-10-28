Eco-chic experience at Ajo Idea Space, Gulshan

I was feeling a little down the other day and wanted to sit down somewhere quiet and serene to just switch off from the chaos and rejuvenate my mind. What my mood craved was not something Dhaka's posh cafes would be able to offer.

I wanted earthiness. I wanted to sit on wooden leg stools and breathe in the freshness that an autumn garden has to offer. I longed to walk on muddy green rolling grass.

This ambience stuck in my head and finding it in reality was a tall order indeed, until I stumbled upon Ajo Idea Space's new branch at Gulshan. It is exactly a place that has been carefully chosen and thoughtfully organised in such a dream-like setting. The spirit of the place feels like it has been brought to life from the pages of a romantic novel.

"Ajo is a restaurant for fast-casual and relaxed dining with artistic expressions in food, ambience, architecture, elements, design, and thought," says Khalid Mahmud, owner of Ajo Idea Space.

The Gulshan space has a Japanese Zen garden feel with the Ikebana Experience Centre right next to it. A small goldfish-and-turtle pond and big trees that exude a natural relaxing essence -- it is as close to nature as you can get in this fast-paced city.

The interior of this branch is pure love. "Everything in Ajo is from recycled and refurbished items to press home our concept to promote environmentally friendly products," says Mahmud.

GoAAT (Group of Architects and Thinkers) are the creative minds that gave Ajo this much-cherished look. Scrap metal and wooden boards from old ships were used in the walls. Other construction materials were sourced from fully refurbished materials.

"Our place is environmentally sustainable, organic, and simple; where we offer people a place to unwind and enjoy the calmness of the interior," Mahmud explains.

Their focus is more on creating a memorable experience and food just plays a supporting role in the aesthetic drama.

The menu gives local produce a transnational twist. Spanish tapas platter, Indian naan with curry, pasta, fried calamari, coffee, and tea -- the menu is diverse but sourced locally. Interestingly, their mocktails are quite the rage. Rangbaj is a kalojaam (berry drink), dui poisar alta, shancharini, shobuj shathi are drinks of green mango, mixed fruits, etc. The names are a compliment to the local appeal and deshi fruits.

When you have that forlorn longing and want to spend some quiet time, take a stroll through Ikebana Experience Centre, sip a drink at Ajo Idea Space and look through the Gallery and Made in Bangladesh's outlet, all housed in this single location.

The place is artistically inclined; it is a treat for all your senses -- something that Dhaka needs. The curated old-charm look brings about a sense of yearning that makes you want to come back and sit for a while and enjoy the skylight or just the tranquillity of the moment.

For the restless and young, who loves showmanship this experience centre is the best Instagrammable spot in town now.