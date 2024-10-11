Durga Puja at Dhaka University

If you happen to find yourself at Dhaka University during the Durga Puja vacation, you won't witness the quiet solitude that comes along with most universities in vacations. Rather, you will find a crowd dressed up in new clothes and shoes, braving whatever weather it is, hopping about here and there around the campus.

Even during this time, the heart of Dhaka doesn't pause for a breath. The university has its own kind of dynamic with the festival, being both the host and witness to the gathering of faith, festivity, and inclusivity.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Jagannath Hall's Durga Puja

Jagannath Hall is known for hosting the grand Saraswati Puja. It has also become a key centre for Durga Puja celebrations over the decades.

From the entrance of the hall to the towering trees and shimmering ponds within, everything is lit up in red, blue, and green lights, draping the buildings with a festive look. Each year, a new Puja Celebration Committee is formed, under the guidance of the hall provost, ensuring the strategic organisation and successful celebration of the puja.

Shiv Bari Durga Puja

Though Jagannath Hall may take the spotlight, it's not the only place on campus where the festival is arranged. While walking past through Jagannath Hall towards Shahid Minar, you will spot an entrance of a narrow lane, lit with festive lights, just beside the Bangabandhu Tower. Follow that path, and it will lead you towards one of the ancient temples -- Shiv Bari -- where tradition, history, and celebration converge each year, creating an atmosphere both sacred and vibrant.

Nearby Attractions

The Dhaka University campus sits in close proximity to two of the city's most important temples, Dhakeshwari Mandir, and Ramna Kali Mandir, both attracting thousands of devotees every year. While Dhakeshwari, the national temple of Bangladesh, draws people from all corners of the city, Ramna Kali Mandir, located near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), also becomes another focal point, because of its historical value and unique structural design. Together, these temples form a triad with Jagannath Hall, pulling the faithful and the curious alike into their orbits.

Delicacies of Puja

Visiting the puja mandaps, you'll find the rhythmic sound of Dhak, the call of Shankha echoing through the air, and puja music provoking you to join the dance with the crowd. Don't hold yourself back from strolling with a muse. And if you see a long queue of crowds, especially on Ashtami afternoon, most likely, they are waiting for the Bhoger Khichuri, synonymous with Durga Puja. Nearby food stalls, offering sweets and treats, adds another layer to the puja feast.

This year, however, the celebration comes with added caution and safety measurements. Considering the current political climate, the campus has implemented stricter action, by reactivating six surveillance boxes at entry points.

Despite the increased surveillance, the heart of Durga Puja beats strong at University of Dhaka, where the goddess is not just a symbol of strength and power, but of resilience, indicating a belief that even amidst change and challenge, some things shall remain constant. Durga Puja at Dhaka University is one such constant festival, year after year, pulling crowds towards the celebration.