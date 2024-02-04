Dhanmondi Lake: A welcoming oasis for city residents

Dhaka can be full of chaos. With all the noise pollution, traffic congestion, and overcrowding, there still exist a few places where you can find respite from all that and just get lost in the serenity and Dhanmondi Lake is one of them.

If you think of it, Dhanmondi has changed drastically in the recent past. It is now more crowded than ever before, noisier, and busier. Yet, the lake somewhat holds onto the olden days. It is not that it did not embrace change, for the better or for the worse, but you still see many of the larger trees, and get a chance to experience the serenity of the waters. This is what makes it a place to relax amidst nature.

There are some really exciting spots for visitors to explore like the bridge at Dhanmondi 8 where you get an elevated view of the lake, or the entrance from Dhanmondi 5 which leads you to an island-like setting and enjoy a mesmerising view of the waterbody.

The lake welcomes everyone and that is where its charm resides. If you are taking a stroll, you will see a diverse range of people all seeking solace in the abundance of greenery. Whether at dawn or later in the evening, there will be health-conscious people busy exercising.

At midday, you will find students chatting away animatedly with their friends; couples taking this opportunity to have a date in the tranquil setting, and sometimes listening to the musical events that take place at the Rabindra Sarobar amphitheatre.

Recreation options on a tight budget are rare in the capital and Dhanmondi Lake offers just that! The lake has become a place where foodies converge thanks to the numerous eateries without putting a dent in the wallet. From restaurants to street food stalls selling fuchka, chotpoti, ice cream, coffee, and more, the food zones add a layer of vibrancy to the place. The stalls are especially crowded in the evenings, taking up almost a festive vibe.

However, every good thing has its bad side and the Dhanmondi Lake is no exception. It will soon lose its charm due to a lack of proper maintenance, environmental degradation, and rampant commercialisation. Such a beautiful place is now polluted with garbage as people end up littering.

A city is not just about the glitzy concrete structures, but also about places where anyone is welcome to spend quality time. As a place that essentially serves as an oasis for the residents of Dhaka, we should do our utmost to properly maintain Dhanmondi Lake.