Dhaka's everyday miracle workers

Let's put the spotlight on the city's odd-jobbers and handymen -- people who take care of our household disasters. A jammed kitchen sink overflowing, a leaking water pipe, or a sudden power surge causing a blackout -- these domestic emergencies can arise at any time, and the person managing the home must act immediately.

In Dhaka, it is usually the lady of the house who takes charge. Managing a home and family is a demanding task that often goes unrecognised. She must always have a reliable support system to rely on during such emergencies.

On a lighter note, when hiring a home manager, the top criterion should be their ability to troubleshoot quickly and efficiently within the city's residential maze.

The woman running the show at home is rarely appreciated for her exceptional troubleshooting skills or recognised for her quick thinking -- whether it's replacing a circuit breaker fuse or restocking midnight snacks for the family. Her home cannot function without her support system: the fishmonger, the poultryman, the vegetable vendor, or the local grocer. But the stars of her team are the plumber and the electrician, and the commander is undoubtedly her chauffeur.

She must also have contacts at hand from the diagnostic centre for home sample collection, assistants who can secure urgent doctor appointments, service help agents, refrigerator workshops, lift operators, and grocers. These odd-jobbers and service providers are her unsung heroes, ensuring her family's infrastructure runs smoothly and without interruption.

Multitasking is second nature to women, whether they are working professionals or homemakers. Even in meetings or on work tours, she remains connected to home management, able to handle emergencies remotely thanks to her trusted network of handymen on speed dial.

My own favourites list includes Quddus, the carpenter; Rezaul, the painter; Ramzan, the electrician; Sohel, the plumber; and Mostafa, the upholstery tailor. But top honours go to Bacchu and Chan Miah -- my fishmonger and poulterer. I must also mention Mizan, my vegetable vendor, a sweet boy in his twenties, who never forgets to call when he finds my favourites like helencha shak, amra, hog plums, or chalta -- the elephant's apple.

Even when busy elsewhere, I'm never off-duty when it comes to home management. Like me, most people managing a home are always on-call. We have no days off -- nor do our assistants and aides. This team becomes like family, offering personalised service: the fishmonger who calls with the best catch for Friday's lunch, the chauffeur who checks if the pharmacy has restocked the prescription, ensures the maths tutor is on time, and in true emergencies, even steps in to do the supermarket or bank run.

Anyone running a family knows the value of this SOS list that comes to the rescue in unforeseen situations. If women are the modern-day goddesses of domestic balance, then the handymen on their speed dial are the miracle workers. For the man of the house, these are often tasks beneath his concern -- after all, he is the breadwinner and his time is too valuable. But the woman, who earns the butter to go with that bread, also ensures the toaster is fixed when broken -- if you know what I mean.

Our home management networks streamline crises and chores alike, making life smoother and more efficient. It's about time this trusted group of handymen gets the appreciation they deserve.