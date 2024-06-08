Café La Véranda: A Parisian feel in the city

Tiny round tables, wrought iron chairs with red seaters, a grand piano on lend from Notre Dame College, a tiny reading corner, a food counter, and the air that has a hint of freshly brewed coffee or tea make this eatery -- Café la Véranda -- inviting. Tucked inside the Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi, this neat, with no razzmatazz décor, café is open for all.

"Alliance Francaise de Dhaka was established in 1959 to promote French language and culture in Bangladesh. Since then, it has been successfully fostering cultural exploration and intercultural dialogue, and empowering individuals to expand their perspectives," says Md Mamun Ar Rashid, programme officer, Alliance Française de Dhaka.

Art exhibitions, French film screenings, lectures, and concerts are regularly organised to promote French culture and at the same time encourage the richness of Bengali culture. The lively café is open to all sorts of cultural events like live music sessions, instrument recitals, jazz nights, and exhibitions. It is not exactly an open-air, French café beside a cobbled lane, but as the background piano or violin plays, it lends the place a French vibe.

Their social calendar is full of happening events in Dhaka. Moreover, you can also book the space for musical events, exhibitions, and such.

Café la Véranda has an inviting milieu to it, which puts visitors in a relaxed mood. One can just sit by themselves for hours, reading a newspaper with a cup of handmade coffee, and contemplate whatever is on their mind. They can have animated conversations with friends over cups of tea.

Here, students come to work on their projects, artists come to get inspired by like-minded fellows, and intellectuals ruminate on philosophical aspects of life and living, politics, and literature. Celebrated professors of Dhaka University are frequent visitors.

Apart from visiting the café to pass time, its refreshments are something to take note of.

Arshad Ali, cash in-charge of Café la Véranda, says a special French patisserie caters for their food like canelé -- a pastry-flavoured, tender custard centre with a dark thick caramelised crust. It tastes divine with hot tea or their handmade coffee.

"I was taught to make coffee by one of our directors and customers prefer that over filtered coffee. Paris-brest, a choux pastry with praline flavoured cream, profiteroles, quiche Lorraine, our menu is selected and we are always sold out," Ali says.

So, if you are in the mood for some downtime, this is the place you should be. Despite no posh décor and a celebrated chef's menu, Café la Véranda place gives you quietness and space to reflect upon yourself. And that is precious!