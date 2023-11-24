Bangabazar: Rising from the ashes

At 2,551 metres above sea level on Chandragiri Hills in Nepal, all I could thank for was Dhaka's Bangabazar. It's a dramatic choice to be thankful for especially in that beautiful location, but if it was not for the heavy overcoat and winter boots from my beloved Bangabazar, I would have frozen to death in that bone-chilling cold.

Dhaka does not experience low temperatures like Dinajpur and Rangpur -- I thank God all the time for that. Wintry chills in Dhaka last a maximum of three weeks but the city's fashionistas make the most of this season by being at their trendiest best.

Bomber jackets, hoodies, coats, blazers, capes, mufflers, gloves -- people need them all to look pretty in winter. To stay in vogue during the winter days, a trip to Bangabazar is everyone's calling. Although the terrible fire in April this year has gutted the shops of this popular and affordable clothing market, it has not been able to put a damper on the shop owners' spirits.

Mohiuddin Jibon, once a proprietor, is now serving as a salesman in his brother-in-law's shop, Nila Garments, at the nearby Bangabazar Complex at Babosaye Samity, Fulbaria.

"I had two shops in Bangabazar and sold pants and winter goods. I had a sizeable profit after rolling my investments. The sorry twist of our fate is that we, who rented shops, will not get the compensation package; only the land owners will benefit," Mohiuddin says.

Mohiuddin could not gather enough to start his business and the future looks bleak because he does not know how long the construction work will take to rehabilitate small businessmen like him.

People like Mohiuddin had a great stint going for them because shop rents and utilities were less compared to any shopping malls or bazars. Unfortunately, rental business owners like him are scattered now, finding it hard to reassemble.

Photo: LS Archive

"Some of us have re-built the shacks that now serve as make-shift shops but the main market is yet to be re-constructed. We have heard that the construction of the building complex will start soon; maybe this winter. Many of us are already back with our goods, to lessen our loss and keep us afloat. We need to put food on our family's plate," says Mohiuddin.

Keeping the rehabilitation plan in mind, the Bangabazar Complex is in full operation. It is a five-storied shopping centre, which was under construction for a long time but was speedily completed after the fire.

Now, with ATM booths and lifts, this centre has become the hub for winter clothes. This building is adjacent to the blue polythene sheds in the burned-down main Bangabazar section, and is a totally different experience from what Bangabazar was earlier.

It was earlier used as a warehouse and now the sixth floor has become a winter clothes hub -- from children's gloves to thermal innerwear for the elderly, this place has all sorts of winter clothes and more.

I was sceptical about Bangabazar running in full gear after the fire, but this place has a gritty spirit and it stood up again. Just to salute their strength of mind, this season, buying winter clothes from there is a moral duty for the people of the city. We must provide them with business to stand tall again.