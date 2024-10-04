Annual Orchid Show: A Day of flowers in Dhaka

As the year draws to a close, flower lovers across Bangladesh have a reason to rejoice. The Bangladesh Orchid Society is hosting its Annual Orchid Show 2024 this Friday and Saturday; a two-day event that will showcase the beauty of orchids.

The Bangladesh Orchid Society, founded in 1989, has established itself as a key player in the horticultural landscape of the country. Starting small, it has now grown into a vibrant community, united by a shared passion for orchids. Under their care, the society currently nurtures an impressive collection of 15 different species, five of which are indigenous to Bangladesh.

This year's show will feature 7-8 varieties of orchids, giving attendees a glimpse into the sheer diversity of these delicate plants. From the bold and vibrant to the subtle and understated, the orchids on display will enchant visitors with their range of colours, shapes, and sizes. Each bloom tells its own story, offering a visual feast for those with an eye for detail and a love for nature's wonders.

However, there is more to orchid than just their beauty. Unlike many common garden flowers, orchids require daily attention to thrive. Watering twice a day is a key part of their maintenance routine. The potting materials must also be checked regularly to ensure they're not too soggy, as overwatering can be detrimental to their health.

Another essential factor in orchid care is light. While these plants need sunlight to grow, direct exposure can be harmful, especially in the sweltering heat of Bangladesh. Orchids thrive best in indirect light, where they can absorb just the right amount of energy. Regular inspections for bugs and fungus are also crucial, as these pests can wreak havoc on the plants if left unchecked.

With proper care, orchids reward their caregivers with a longer shelf life than most flowers. They last up to two months and even longer, which makes orchids a favourite amongst flower enthusiasts worldwide.

Naseem Iqbal, president of Bangladesh Orchid Society, shares how her journey with flowers began long before her love for orchids bloomed. "I have always been a flower enthusiast," she says with a smile. "My early passion was roses, and I once had a sprawling collection of these classic flowers."

Unfortunately, the devastating flood of the 1980s claimed her collection, a loss she still remembers vividly.

Undeterred, Naseem and her husband, Mohammad Iqbal Ali, began a new journey, gradually collecting and cultivating orchids — a passion that continues to blossom.

The Annual Orchid Show 2024 promises to be a celebration of nature, beauty, and the art of cultivation. Whether you're a passionate gardener, a casual flower lover, or simply looking for a weekend activity that connects you to the natural world, the Annual Orchid Show is not to be missed. Immerse yourself in the beauty of orchids and discover the joy these remarkable flowers bring.

The show is scheduled to take place at Nasheman, House no. CEN-2, Road no. 95, North Gulshan, Dhaka 1212.