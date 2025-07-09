3 unexpected monsoon weekend plans you must try

What to do this monsoon, when Dhaka is in a shroud of either oppressive heat or unbearable humidity? Lest we forget the sudden showers, heavy rains, or a light, breezy drizzle? However, the unpredictability of the Dhaka monsoon should not be a killjoy. Instead, fill your weekend calendar with pleasurable activities if you know where the fun is.

Monsoon needs to be celebrated beyond a bowl of khichuri for us bored city people. Try something out of the ordinary and add a little spice to your routine eating-out weekend plans.

We city folks do things only to make our social media identity look trendy and happening. Prove me wrong; every outing must be Instagrammable or nothing. But allow me to guide you to three random and slightly bizarre spur-of-the-moment fun activities.

Circus, that too inside a village fair, just on the periphery of the metropolis, sounds like an amazing change of tempo. Friday morning, a long drive to Roth Khola in Joydebpur, Gazipur, or to Dhamrai, will take you to the vibrant Roth Mela, or chariot festival fair, that commemorates the journey of the triad of Lord Jagannath (an avatar of Vishnu) and his siblings to their aunt's place.

A dancing crowd chanting Vedic hymns and blowing conch shells, and a vibrant fair with local circus groups and portable amusement park rides, the Roth mela is a different spin on entertainment. Between the two traditional fairs, the elaborate one is going on in Dhamrai, boasting a 400-year-old tradition of Roth jatra.

Grab a pack of crunchy hot onion fritters, or salted nimki and murali, and walk up and down the street lined with stalls, food carts, and games. If you are a traditionalist and love random stuff, then the terracotta paraphernalia, cane and bamboo wares, wooden home accessories like jalpiri (a four-legged seater), or cash boxes, and our exquisite green cane mat, the shital pati, are sure to take your breath away.

These melas are celebration centres of all things local, indigenous, and artisanal. A shital pati for only Tk 1,000 (prices vary with sizes), a dhama or changari, which is a large, round basket made of cane or bamboo, used for storage in the villages; you come across many such long-lost, ecologically sustainable, everyday use items that were once the way of living.

Environmentally friendly, ethnic, and celebrating the time-honoured and non-mechanised art of craftsmanship, these village fairs on the outskirts of the metro are like a revelation on how artisanal our lives were once. The fairs will continue till the end of this month. So, plan a trip, fast!

Next, try to drench your soul with spirituality on 9 July, which is the full moon night of Ashari Purnima. The full moon's brightness is often seen as a symbol of enlightenment and clarity of mind. Ashari Purnima is of great consequence, not only for the Buddhists, but also for those who consider themselves to be 'moon children.'

The pearly sheen of the moonbeams will replenish you spiritually. Plan an Ashari Purnima celebration with friends, either in the city parks, your rooftop gardens, or simply gaze upon the moon, breathe, and meditate for 10 to 15 minutes. You don't have to be perfect or feel anything dramatic -- just try. Let it be a moment of quiet contemplation as Ashari Purnima is seen as a powerful day for setting intentions, seeking blessings, and realigning with one's spiritual path. Make it a night to remember, and let the full moon shine on you.

What is monsoon without getting soaked to the skin in the pouring rain? When was the last time you were carefree enough to stand in the rain and feel the splash of raindrops on you? One of my favourite rainy-day rituals is cherishing the heavy monsoon rain with my favourite songs on full blast. Stop worrying about catching a cold and plan a rain shower party with your friends, family, or kids, loaded with water balloons, water guns, and a football. Don't forget to brew a kettle of masala milk tea and order in hot singaras.

Let's not curate everything in life; be footloose, and let spontaneity take over.