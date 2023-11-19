Yamaha merges reliability with style with the FZS V3 Deluxe and R15

Yamaha is one of the leading and most recognisable names in motorcycles around the world. Not only do they have the racing pedigree with a strong consistent presence in MotoGP, but they also have millions of riders across the world. It is arguably one of the most sought-after brands in Bangladesh.

Yamaha is known to produce not just some of the safest motorbikes, but also some of the best-looking ones, and this has seen them garner a huge user base in Bangladesh. Their bikes have a way to just seamlessly integrate into your life. Whether you rely on them for your day-to-day life or to fuel your passion for speed and adventure, Yamaha has something for everyone.

There is also a certain degree of prestige that comes from owning a Yamaha, and today, we will be taking a look at two of the most stylish and hyped bikes of their line-up: the FZS V3 Deluxe and the R15.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

FZS V3 Deluxe

Reliability is a huge focus of Yamaha bikes and a huge portion of it uses their motorbikes for day-to-day commute and tour. The FZS series brings just that to the table but with a whole lot of style added to it. It seeks to be an absolute rock for job holders who use bikes for their daily commute.

Appropriately nicknamed 'Lord of the street,' the bike features a 149cc single-cylinder four-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC (Single Overhead Cam), and fuel-injected engine. Yamaha found the perfect ground between superior balance, control, and speed while creating this bike but they have added a few new ingredients to it, namely Style and Safety. This may be a commuter bike but it also features a sporty and muscular look and state of the art safety features.

Not only that, it has received significant upgrades from its predecessors for better fuel economy and improved emission standards. This is complemented by superior acceleration and control because time is of the essence and the FZS V3 Deluxe understands its users need to reach their destinations in a safe and timely manner. In addition to that, the bike has various comfort features to ensure that riders can enjoy the smooth riding experience with a certain degree of comfort.

A bike handmade for those who are in a stable position in life and are looking for a reliable companion. It also comes in three colour variants — majestic red, metallic black, and metallic grey — all guaranteed to turn heads wherever they go.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

R15 V4.0

In its heart, Yamaha is meant for those with a need for speed and style. Nothing embodies these values more than the R15 series. With a heavy focus on looks, style, and power, they have been dominating the market of Bangladesh as one of the most beloved sports bikes. They are specifically designed to turn heads and give the rider an experience of a lifetime

With a scintillating blend of beauty and aggression, the R15 pays homage to Yamaha's racing DNA, making it the ideal bike for young, free and ambitious who want to enjoy life. The bike features a prominent front section that gives the bike a very muscular look. Not just that but the overall bike has received a design upgrade intended to make it more aerodynamic.

If you love to go on adventures, this is the bike for you, as it comes packed with two separate riding modes: track mode and street mode, allowing you to experience the full capabilities of the bike no matter the road conditions. Be it the city or the highway or the hill tracks, this bike can conquer them all. As if its performance isn't impressive enough, the bike also has extremely comfortable seats and advanced features such VVA, quick shifter, traction control, dual channel abs, LED Projection as well as smartphone Bluetooth connectivity a Colour TFT Meter (only for version M) giving its target demography the complete package.

The R15 features a single-cylinder 155cc, liquid cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, blue-core engine, capable of producing 19 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 14.7 NM of torque. To put it simply: this bike is fast, real fast. It comes in five variants: metallic grey (only available for version M), racing blue, metallic red, intensity white, and dark knight, ensuring that it grabs everyone's attention wherever it goes.

Model: Fazla-Rabbi Khan