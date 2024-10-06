Shokubutsu Redefining Beauty with Miss International Bangladesh 2024

Since 1960, Miss International, an icon of international beauty pageants and a proud member of the "Big Four," has served as a symbol of goodwill, beauty, and cross-cultural understanding. Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) has officially obtained the licence rights for the esteemed Miss International Bangladesh pageant for the year 2024!

This accomplishment solidifies AMTC's position as the leader in the modelling and fashion industry and launches it into the international platform. Along with this wonderful announcement, AMTC is delighted to announce that Miss International Bangladesh 2024 will have formal sponsorship from Shokubutsu, an established brand in beauty and personal care.

This year, in collaboration with Shokubutsu, Miss International Bangladesh 2024 is taking sustainability in beauty to the next level. Originated in Japan, Shokubutsu embodies natural beauty and rediscovers the timeless wisdom of Japanese secrets for naturally beautiful skin.

Each of their soaps, formulated using botanical cleansing ingredients, offers superior cleaning without harming the skin, leaving it soft, hydrated, and smooth, while maintaining its natural moisture balance, leaving the skin feeling refreshed.

Staying true to the theme of the pageant this year, Shokubutsu's partnership will be a breath of fresh air. This prestigious event will see the participation of Nuzhat Tabassum Afa, who will represent Bangladesh at the global Miss International 2024 pageant.

Nuzhat Tabassum Afa, an accomplished model and rising star in the pageantry scene, is set to compete with delegates from around the world. Her participation in Miss International 2024 marks an important step in Bangladesh's representation on the global stage, continuing the country's tradition of showcasing strong and talented individuals in international beauty competitions.

'Sustainability in Pageantry' will be the primary theme of this year's pageant, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan. The theme puts a strong emphasis on the necessity for national organisations to be independent, self-sufficient, and confident in their own identities.

Masaaki Mitsui, managing director of Lion Kallol Limited, said, "Shokubutsu, the Japanese brand dedicated to natural beauty, is excited to sponsor Nuzhat Tabassum Afa at Miss International 2024, reflecting elegance and confidence."

Azra Mahmood, founder and managing director of AMTC, expressed her enthusiasm saying, "We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted with hosting such a prestigious pageant. This opportunity is a perfect match for our mission to empower young women, helping them achieve their dreams in the fashion world and beyond. We're thrilled to showcase the outstanding talent emerging from our camp and to contribute to the legacy of this esteemed competition."

Stephen Diaz, executive director of the Miss International Organisation, also shared his excitement, saying, "It's fantastic to have Bangladesh represented in our event for two consecutive years. Beyond their beauty, the people of Bangladesh are known for their hard work, intelligence, and remarkable skills. Collaborating with AMTC is a great honour, and we look forward to seeing their growth in the future."

Media personality Azra Mahmood, Managing Director of Azra Mahmood Talent Camp; Miss International Bangladesh 2024, Nuzhat Tabassum Afa; Shokubutsu Brand Manager, Sadia Mahjabin; and Journalist and Consultant - Haal Fashion, Prothom Alo, Saifur Rahman were in attendance at the press conference.

The Miss International 2024 competition is scheduled to be held later this year in Japan at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on 12 November, 2024. The event this year is bringing together delegates from over 70 countries in a celebration of beauty, culture, and global goodwill.