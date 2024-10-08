realme 12: Powering the spontaneous youth with unrivaled speed

realme 12 is a megastar for its speed dominator approach, stylish design, robust performance, and impressive features. It is a smartphone that integrates into the everyday lifestyle of the youth.

Today's youngsters have a fast-paced lifestyle. They crave the power of multitasking, heavy gaming, smooth streaming, and other features on their smartphones. For young professionals, the requirements only add up. To cope with the demands of the youth, a smartphone must function at speed. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, realme 12 is a speed dominator.

Most youngsters crave a bright, colourful, and robust display alongside speed. In line with this demand, realme 12 offers a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display that outperforms all its competitors. This ensures smooth scrolling and an enjoyable viewing experience, whether users browse social media or stream videos.

In their busy schedule, youngsters barely get idle time to charge their smartphones. They also require a large enough battery to support their digital activities for ample time. This is why the smartphone comes with a robust 5,000mAh battery and an 80W SUPERVOOC charge adapter. The device supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone promises a whopping 19 hours of battery life on a single charge under typical usage conditions, making it reliable for those busy days filled with classes, work, or adventures.

The youth is mostly active and loves capturing memories. This is now even easier with the 50MP SONY LYT-600 Camera with OIS on realme 12. The camera is capable of stabilising images and videos, even in the rushing lifestyle of youngsters. It allows users to explore the Pro Portrait mode, NightEye Engine, and SuperOIS features. The camera also excels in daylight conditions, producing vibrant and detailed images that are perfect for sharing on social media. The front-facing selfie camera ensures "me moments" are beautifully captured, making it a great companion for social media enthusiasts.

To keep the users even more worry-free, realme 12 delivers an outstanding performance. A perfectly designed storage helps the device ensures seamless multitasking, making it ideal for students and young professionals who juggle multiple applications simultaneously.

The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android. Features like customisable themes, stereo speakers, and intuitive navigation are also present to enhance the overall user experience.

The device is available at the price of Tk 29,999.

Considering all sides, it can be said that realme 12 is more than just a smartphone in the mid-range budget segment. It's a lifestyle companion that fits perfectly into the world of today's youth.