Moner Bondhu spearheads training under UNDP’s pioneering initiative

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the ICT Division and Moner Bondhu, has initiated a nationwide campaign named 'Strengthening Mental Health Resilience Against Cyberbullying and Online Harms.' The campaign's primary objectives are to raise awareness and provide support, particularly for women, to address cyberbullying, while safeguarding their mental well-being effectively. This national campaign is part of UNDP-DPPA joint global initiative for Integrating MHPSS in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding.

As the digital age advances, Bangladesh faces the dual challenges of online connectivity. While the digital revolution presents unmatched opportunities, it also amplifies the threat of cyberbullying. Particularly for women, who frequently become targets, the effects extend beyond individual victims, affecting families and entire communities. A study by the Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) shows that the cyberbullying victim's rate is 80 per cent among girls and women on social media.

Honorable State Minister of the ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, praised the initiative taken in the present context, stating, "With digital advancement comes its challenges. Cultivating mental resilience against cyberbullying is more than a campaign; it's a pivotal stride in ensuring our nation's mental health parallels our digital progression."

UNDP's 'Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB)' project partners with Moner Bondhu to conduct training sessions in collaboration with Women Peace Cafés at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and BRAC University under the guidance of experts and professionals from the National Institute of Mental Health, Department of Psychology, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division, Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) of BRAC University, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), CBM Global Disability Inclusion, World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Women as advisory panel members .

The initiative kicked off at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University from 4 to 9 November and continued at BRAC University from 14 and 16 November. Over 600 female students were equipped with the strategies, tools, and knowledge required to strengthen their mental resilience against online adversities.

"Enhancing mental resilience is an important step towards a safer and more inclusive digital environment for all, where individuals can thrive without fear. Together, we can build a Bangladesh where online spaces are free from the shadows of cyberbullying and harassment, and mental well-being is protected," noted Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh, wishing the success of measures taken to strengthen mental health resilience arising from cyberbullying and other online harms.

Professor Dr Soumitra Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, expressed gratitude to the organizers for this innovative initiative and echoed this sentiment, "Cyberbullying transcends being just a digital dilemma; it's a profound mental health crisis. By arming our students with the appropriate tools and perspectives, we foster an environment where they can navigate technology with confidence and accountability."

Manzoor Hasan OBE, Executive Director, Centre for Peace and Justice of BRAC University, remarked, "While the digital domain brings boundless prospects, it also challenges our mental well-being. Today, we're not just endorsing a program; we're advancing a cause — a cause to shield our students from cyberbullying threats and fortify their mental resilience."

Tawhida Shiropa, Founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu, expressed her vision to promote mental resilience among youth, stating, "Moner Bondhu always wanted to build a gender-sensitive, resilient community, and Amie Moner Bondhu mental health training is a great step to spreading positivity among youth. Now female students know how to combat online harm and cyberbullying to build a healthy, strong mind."

A national campaign is currently ongoing that will continue until March 2023 under the initiative. This endeavor is not merely an achievement; it symbolizes a profound call for transformation in mental health and digital wellness.