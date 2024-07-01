Make School Comfortably Cool: School Smart shoes from Apex

Children are unstoppable! From conquering playgrounds to acing their classes, they take on the world with boundless energy. Their school shoes need to keep up and with the new school session around the corner, there's no better time for parents to get a pair of Apex school shoes for their children.

Apex has recently launched a "Make School Comfortably Cool" campaign making sure that every step your child takes is a perfect blend of coolness and comfort! But that's not all— this season with each pair of School Smart shoes, Apex is offering Toggi Fun World entry tickets, turning shoe shopping into a fun family outing!

Additionally, the renowned shoe manufacturer has introduced the "Cool Kids in Action" campaign, where parents can upload pictures of their children engaging in exciting activities wearing school uniforms on Facebook (with proper hashtags) and win a premium set of stationery gifts.

School Shoes by Apex is designed to keep feet odour-free. Featuring Velcro closure for proper fit, with a lightweight and flexible outsole, these shoes allow kids to run, jump, and play without worry. Whether they are navigating the playground or dashing into class, these shoes provide the perfect blend of comfort and resilience.

Get ready to make this school year the most stylishly comfortable one yet with Apex school shoes!

Campaign- https://www.apex4u.com/brand/school-smart?sortby=new_arrivals

T&C- https://www.apex4u.com/page/make-school-comfortably-cool