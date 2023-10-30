LifeSpring Well-being Summit 2023: Connecting health experts with laymen

To address critical needs with a blend of science and compassion, LifeSpring embarked on its journey in 2017 with the collaborative effort of Dr Sayedul Ashraf Kushal and Yahia Amin. Their mission is to become the nation's leading community-based organisation committed to assisting individuals dealing with both physical and mental disorders.

"LifeSpring is a unique health and well-being initiative that focuses on redefining the healthcare ecosystem with a patient-first community-based approach," said Yahia Amin, Lead Psychologist and Chairman, LifeSpring.

LifeSpring's inaugural healthcare event, themed 'Family First', took place on October 14 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. The summit successfully brought together industry experts and practitioners with the general public, providing participants with a valuable opportunity to connect and cooperate, establishing partnerships that can further support the promotion of well-being.

The event also featured a special awards ceremony, the 'LifeSpring Life-saver's Award,' to honour individuals for their substantial contributions. Three notable doctors received this reputed award for their outstanding accomplishments in their distinct fields.

The award recipients are Professor Dr ABM Abdullah (Medicine Specialist), Professor Dr Pran Gopal Datta (ENT Specialist), and Brig Gen Professor Dr Nurunnahar Fatema Begum (Child Heart Diseases Specialist and Interventional Paediatric Cardiologist).

The other awardees include Professor Dr Muhammad Shahiduzzaman (Orthopedics), Professor Dr M A Samad (Nephrology), Professor Dr Abdul Wadud Chowdhury (Cardiology), Professor Dr Md Abid Hossain Mollah (Paediatrics), Professor Dr Sayeba Akhter (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Professor Dr Mozammel Haque (Biochemistry), Professor Dr Faruq Alam (Psychiatry), Professor Dr Anupam Hossain (Community Medicine), Associate Professor Dr SM Anwar Sadat (Dentistry) and Associate Professor Dr Saiful Islam Bhuiyan (Dermatology and Venereology).

"The medical sector in Bangladesh has improved, but there's room for more progress. Affordable healthcare for all is essential," stated Professor Dr Pran Gopal Datta, the former Vice-Chancellor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) and a recipient of the Swadhinata Padak.

In her speech, Brig Gen Professor Dr Nurunnahar Fatema Begum advocated highly for nurturing and strengthening family bonding. "Strong family bonding can significantly impact mental health in a positive way. When individuals feel connected, supported, and loved within their family, it can contribute to better emotional well-being and resilience".

The event covered a broad spectrum of topics, including the significance of the mental health sector. According to Dr ABM Abdullah, Medicine Specialist and personal doctor to the Prime Minister, mental health is a cornerstone of well-being, public health, and societal advancements.

"Responding to a mental health sufferer with compassion and empathy is crucial. Encouraging them to seek professional help if needed and being patient as they navigate their challenges can make a significant difference in their journey toward recovery," concluded Dr Sayedul Ashraf Kushal, Lead Psychiatrist and Managing Director, LifeSpring.

With events like this, LifeSpring aspires to redefine the health sector scene in the country.