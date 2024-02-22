'Learning from Puran Dhaka: Exploring the Future of Living Heritage' exhibition at Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre

Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre, in collaboration with Alliance Française de Dhaka, is thrilled to announce the opening of the cultural exhibition, 'Learning from Puran Dhaka: Exploring the Future of Living Heritage'. The grand unveiling took place on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, at 6PM at Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre, Zinzira, Keraniganj, Dhaka.

This unique exhibition is the culmination of an intensive two-week architectural research study conducted by a diverse group of international students from prestigious universities such as ENSA, Paris la Villette; BUET, Dhaka; BVCOA, Navi Mumbai; C.A.T., Trivandrum; and Mokpo University, South Korea. This event is part of the River Heritage initiative, a collaboration between the EUNIC Cluster in Bangladesh and the EU Delegation, aiming to spotlight Puran Dhaka's endangered heritage.

Dhaka, amidst its rapid urbanisation, faces the imminent risk of losing its architectural and living heritage. 'Learning from Puran Dhaka' delves into the intricate relationship between Puran Dhaka and the river Buriganga, shedding light on various aspects of living heritage that continue to thrive in the historic heart of the city.

The research study engaged 44 students and 12 mentors in collaborative efforts to map and document endangered heritage, circular economy practices, urban agriculture, innovation within traditional activities, informal sectors, public space distribution, and corporate culture in Puran Dhaka.

The exhibition was inaugurated by esteemed guests, HE Marie Masdupuy, French Ambassador in Dhaka, and Nasrul Hamid MP, State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Following the opening, a special performance titled 'Gaaner Kuli' was presented.

'Gaaner Kuli,' an inclusive performance open to all, featured a captivating blend of video installation and performance art by renowned French artists Ramona Poenaru and Gael Chaillat of Compagnie Des Châteaux en l'air. The performance also included artists Apon Biswas, Jaed Malek Anonno, Pinaki Nath, Rushmila Hossain Rashpi, Saif Alam Nabil, Shoaib Hossain Bappy, along with Six Porters based in Old Dhaka. Adding to the immersive experience, the performance was accompanied by original music composed by French composer Etienne Haan.

The exhibition will be open to the public till Sunday, 10 March 2024, between 10AM and 5PM.