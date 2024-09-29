Ismaili CIVIC Bangladesh continues aid to flood victims

The Ismaili CIVIC initiative is a global programme, under which, the Shia Ismaili Muslim community across the world has united around its centuries-old tradition of serving humanity. Rooted in the community's ethics and long-standing tradition of voluntary service, the initiative fosters a spirit of compassion, unity, and social responsibility.

In a continued effort to support the recovery of flood-affected communities, Ismaili CIVIC Bangladesh has launched the fourth phase of its flood relief drive. This phase saw the distribution of various kinds of seeds to flood victims in Cumilla, Noakhali and Lakshmipur, helping families regain their livelihoods after the devastating floods.

In addition to agricultural aid, Ismaili CIVIC Bangladesh is leveraging funds contributed by the Ismaili community to rebuild critical infrastructure in flood-stricken areas. Two schools in Munshirhaat, Chouddogram, Cumilla, and two households in Adorsho Sodor, Cumilla are being reconstructed from the ground up. The initiative also includes the installation of a deep tube well in Chouddogram, Cumilla, ensuring a long-term source of clean water for local residents.

This latest phase follows three prior stages of relief over the past months, during which, Ismaili CIVIC Bangladesh, in collaboration with the It's Humanity Foundation, provided emergency supplies, including dry foods, medicines, baby essentials, women's sanitary products, hygiene items, and clothing to those affected by the floods.