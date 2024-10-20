Farzana Yasmin Ananna makes history for Bangladesh in Global Beauty Pageants

At just 24 years old, Farzana Yasmin Ananna has achieved a remarkable milestone for Bangladesh. For the first time, the country has placed in the Top 21 of 'Miss Cosmo,' a big international beauty pageant.

In addition, she secured a prestigious spot in the Top 8 of the Green Summit, an important part of the competition.

Farzana's journey in the pageantry world began when she became the first runner-up of Miss Universe Bangladesh in 2020.

Last year, she won the title of Miss International Bangladesh, and proudly represented her country at the Miss International competition in Japan.

This year, she made history twice — first, by becoming Bangladesh's representative in Miss Cosmo, and second, by earning the country's highest placement ever in a big global beauty pageant.

Her accomplishments have inspired many, marking a new chapter for Bangladesh in the world of pageantry.