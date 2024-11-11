Celebrating Bangladesh’s Success at Asia Model Festival 2024: Top 10 Finish and Dual Wins

At the Asia Model Festival 2024, which took place at the prestigious High1 Resort in Gangwon-do, Korea, Bangladesh once again made a statement on the world stage. Zarif Shabab, the Face of Bangladesh, made a strong impression and earned a place in the Top 10 of the 'Face of Asia' contest. In a group of 37 women and 23 men from 27 nations, Zarif was one of just three men to place in the Top 10. His popularity and talent were demonstrated by the fact that he was not only placed in the Top 10, but also received the most votes in the competition.

Zarif received a casting nod from top designers, gracing the prestigious Asia Open Collection runway for W Homme, Line Homme/Line Collection, A2R, and Foton Garment, making a mark as a versatile and sought-after model. Additionally, Zarif was awarded the Aamang Magazine ambassadorship, a distinguished honor that further amplifies his visibility and influence across Asia.

Zarif has had an extraordinary experience at the Asia Model Festival. He was praised for his commitment and active involvement in all facets of the program over the two-week grooming phase. Sponsor Xiel carefully chose his dynamic content for the segment, showcasing his artistic ability and mastery of digital interaction. During his stay at the event, Zarif engaged in a number of activities. He participated in multiple photoshoots, such as one that promoted the iconic High1 Resort.

Adding to Bangladesh's unprecedented success, Aklima Atika Konika, also representing the Face of Bangladesh, won the esteemed sponsor award from You & I Holdings and received 1,000,000 Korean Won. Her runway presence was equally commanding, as she walked for prominent international designers Join-Us, Line Collection, Duck Dive, Greedilous, and Evita, securing her place as one of the most active and versatile models at the festival.

This year marks a historic achievement for Bangladesh at the Asia Model Festival, with two awards being brought home for the very first time. Previous participants have also made Bangladesh proud on this stage —Polash Khan secured the Face of Asia title in 2019, and Mir Mariyam Ahmed reached the Top 10 in 2022.

The Face of Bangladesh initiative is proudly organised by the Azra Mahmood Talent Camp and XWalk Communications, institutions dedicated to elevating Bangladeshi talent to international acclaim. Their vision and dedication have been pivotal in creating new pathways for Bangladeshi models on the global stage, setting a standard of excellence for future participants.

As Zarif Shabab and Aklima Konika bring home these awards, they not only celebrate their individual victories but also pave the way for future talent to take part in Bangladesh's rising influence in international fashion and modeling.