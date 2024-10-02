Bata launches exclusive “Gift Card”

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd introduced 'Bata Gift Card' today at their Jamuna future Park flagship store in the presence of invited guests.

Elias Ahmed, Finance Director of Bata Bangladesh, along with Bata's Brand Ambassador Bidya Sinha Mim, officially inaugurated this grand event. Among others, Arfanul Hoque, Retail Director; Nusrat Hasan, Head of marketing; Riajur Faisal, Company Secretary and other officials of Bata Bangladesh were present to grace the event.

Bata Gift Cards are like cash coupons that can be used by customers to make purchases of Bata products from selected Bata stores. Customers can order through the shop manager and buy them to offer to their relatives, friends or colleagues.

Initially, we are starting this program where vouchers can be redeemed only from 20 selected Bata stores, and the number will be increased very soon. Bata is the largest footwear manufacturer and offers products for men, ladies and children. With numerous stores spread across the country, customers have the opportunity to avail the gift cards and surprise their loved ones irrespective of their location.

Bata Gift cards are available in three values; Tk 1,000, Tk 2,000 and Tk 5,000. Customers can buy these Gift cards from 20 selected Bata stores.

For more information, call 0966620030