Are we ready to care and support our elders?

As the world marks the "International Day of Care and Support," stories like that of Rahman (not his real name) bring to light the urgent need for a robust care infrastructure in countries like Bangladesh. Rahman, 45, lives in Canada, while his elderly mother resides in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. Despite living thousands of miles apart, Rahman was committed to ensuring his mother received the love and care she needed. However, when his mother's health deteriorated suddenly, managing the situation from abroad became overwhelming.

In his desperation, Rahman reached out to AYAT Care, a 24/7 care provider in Bangladesh. AYAT Care quickly arranged for a caregiver and a doctor to visit his mother's home, and upon the doctor's advice, she was moved to a hospital. Tragically, she passed away shortly after. Grieving and thousands of miles away, Rahman turned again to AYAT Care, who arranged for a local hospital to preserve his mother's body, allowing him to be present for her burial two days later.

Rahman's experience is not unique. His story mirrors the reality of the "sandwich generation"—young Bangladeshis living abroad for better livelihoods while juggling the emotional and logistical challenge of caring for aging parents back home. The struggle is compounded by their own immediate family responsibilities. In a country where the elderly population (those aged 60 and above) is expected to grow from 13.8 million to 36 million by 2050, making up 22 per cent of the population, Bangladesh is at the edge of a demographic shift.

For decades, Bangladesh was seen as a country dominated by youth, but by 2050, the median age will be around 40. As the population ages, Bangladesh will face a critical challenge, which is the availability of younger generations to provide care for the elderly. This shift reflects the experience of countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, which are grappling with the same issue. Yet, unlike these nations, Bangladesh has yet to establish a comprehensive elder care roadmap. Social programs like the boyoshko bhata (elderly pension) offer some support, but the financial assistance — ranging from Tk 500 to Tk 2000 — remains insufficient to meet the complex needs of a growing elderly population.

The question remains: Is Bangladesh prepared for this impending social and demographic transformation? The current nuclear family model, coupled with the fast-paced lifestyle driven by economic necessity, presents significant challenges. The soaring inflation rate, currently at 9.92 per cent, makes it increasingly difficult for families to balance the emotional, physical, and financial toll of caring for two generations simultaneously.

The problem is not one the government can solve alone. A social shift is required, one that values and supports caregiving — particularly the unpaid care provided overwhelmingly by women. According to time-use surveys, women spend three to ten times more hours than men on unpaid caregiving tasks, from looking after elderly relatives to managing household chores. Recognising the critical contribution of women in this sphere is essential to reduce the burden.

Additionally, professional caregiving must be embraced as a respected and dignified profession. Most caregivers in Bangladesh are at least secondary school graduates, having completed the government's certification program. Many caregivers are also college students working to support their education and families. However, only 5 per cent of caregivers are currently trained under government programs, leaving a significant gap in the skills necessary to provide quality care for a growing elderly population.

The caregiving sector, if developed properly, holds immense potential both domestically and internationally. As the global elderly population rises, the demand for skilled caregivers is projected to create 475 million jobs worldwide. With proper training and language skills, Bangladesh could become a major supplier of caregivers to the international market, providing a dignified and well-compensated profession for many while contributing to the country's remittance inflow.

Bangladesh faces a critical challenge. The care crisis can no longer be ignored. As the country grapples with an aging population, it must act swiftly to create an inclusive, dignified, and sustainable care system that supports both the elderly and the caregivers who look after them. The time for change is now — before the care crisis becomes unmanageable.

This year's International Day of Care and Support is themed "Transforming Care Systems: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the Context of Beijing+30." The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995, remains one of the most comprehensive frameworks for promoting gender equality globally. As the world nears the 30th anniversary of this declaration in 2025, it is crucial to reflect on its focus on both paid and unpaid care work, which remains central to achieving gender equality.

