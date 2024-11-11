Lifestyle
Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:49 PM

Most Viewed

Lifestyle
#Press Releases

Aarong’s Year End SALE is here!

Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:48 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:49 PM

Aarong is pleased to announce its Year End SALE at all outlets, aarong.com, and the Aarong app from 8 November, 2024. Customers can enjoy up to 70 per cent discounts on selected items across categories, including TAAGA and TAAGA MAN apparel, and accessories at all Aarong outlets, aarong.com and the Aarong app.

Customers can also enjoy deep discounts on clearance items at the Tejgaon outlet parking special sales zone.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Any SALE item once purchased cannot be exchanged or returned.

The SALE ends on 23 November, 2024.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাতকড়া হাতে থানার টাওয়ারে আসামি

৫০ মিনিট আগে