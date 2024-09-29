Travel
Tourists asked not to visit Sajek till Sept 30

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Sep 29, 2024 03:16 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:41 AM
File photo

The local administration of Rangamati district has extended its order to not to travel to Sajek for three more days till September 30.

Additional District Magistrate Zobaida Akter issued a notice in this regard yesterday.

According to the notice, the tourists were discouraged from travelling to Sajek from September 25 to 27.

Considering the situation, the  officials extended the travel ban for three more days.

Some 1500 tourists and 500 drivers and staff got stranded in Sajek under Baghaichari upazila due to the 72-hour strike enfoced by the Pahari Chhatra Janata over the unwanted situation in Khagrachhari, Dighinala, and Rangmati.

The resort and cottage owners announced a 75 percent discount for the tourists.

Besides, the tourists also suffered from water, gas, and food crises during the strike.

