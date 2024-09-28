Tourists advised to avoid Sajek till Sept 30

The district administration of Rangamati has advised the tourists to avoid Sajek till Monday (September 30) in the wake of the unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akhter confirmed the development to our local correspondent.

Indra Chakma, proprietor of Sajek Hill View Cottage, said, "The district administration initially discouraged the tourists from visiting Sajek from September 25 to 27. Last night, we received instructions from the administration to extend the date till September 30."

"At present, there is no tourists in Sajek," he said.

On September 20, four people were killed and at least 72 others injured as violence flared up in Rangamati town and Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas.