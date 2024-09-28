Travel
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:23 PM

Most Viewed

Travel

Tourists advised to avoid Sajek till Sept 30

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:16 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:23 PM
File photo

The district administration of Rangamati has advised the tourists to avoid Sajek till Monday (September 30) in the wake of the unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akhter confirmed the development to our local correspondent.

Indra Chakma, proprietor of Sajek Hill View Cottage, said, "The district administration initially discouraged the tourists from visiting Sajek from September 25 to 27. Last night, we received instructions from the administration to extend the date till September 30."

"At present, there is no tourists in Sajek," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On September 20, four people were killed and at least 72 others injured as violence flared up in Rangamati town and Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
টেলিভিশনে বক্তব্য রাখছেন হিজবুল্লাহ প্রধান হাসান নাসরাল্লাহ। ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হিজবুল্লাহ প্রধানের মৃত্যু নিয়ে ধোঁয়াশা

এ বিষয়ে হিজবুল্লাহর পক্ষ থেকে এখনো কোনো আনুষ্ঠানিক বিবৃতি দেওয়া হয়নি। 

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তথ্য অধিকার আইন ও তথ্য কমিশন সংস্কারের আহ্বান টিআইবি প্রধানের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে