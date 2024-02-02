Hajj registration deadline extended again till Feb 6

The government has again extended the hajj registration deadline for 2024 until February 6 in a bid to avoid last time hassle.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice in this regard today.

According to the notice, those who want to perform hajj have to deposit Tk 2.05 lakh for primary registration and the rest need to be deposited by February 29, 2024 for final registration.

The government on November 2 announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk 92,450.

Intending pilgrims have to pay Tk 5,78,840 under general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under special package.

Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (June 16) depending on moon sighting.

Like last year, a total of 127,198 devotees can perform hajj this year and of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management. The rest can perform it under private management.

The hajj registration process began on November 15.